NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles is releasing a solo album.

Nettles said Friday in a news release that she is working with Rick Rubin and will release the album in the fall.

Rumors that Nettles would release a solo album have been prevalent for a while. Grammy Award-winning Sugarland includes Kristian Bush and is one of country music's most successful and honored acts. The duo remains together, but each is currently working solo.

The news comes six months after the 38-year-old singer had her first child, son Magnus, with her husband, Justin Miller.

Nettles says in the release she is "absolutely thrilled and wholly proud" to work with Rubin, an acclaimed producer who helped country act the Dixie Chicks win a best album Grammy.

