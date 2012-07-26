LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The parents of a stuntman killed while working on the film "The Expendables 2" filed a wrongful death lawsuit Thursday against the makers of the action film.

Kun Liu was killed during a stunt in Bulgaria in October 2011 while performing in a rubber boat on Ognyanovo dam, just outside the capital, Sofia. He died after suffering wounds from a nearby explosion.

His parents Zong Yu Liu and Yan Mei Bai are seeking unspecified damages of more than $25,000 against Millennium Films and the movie's stunt coordinator, Chad Stahelski.

Stahelski and Elizabeth Wolfe, a spokeswoman for Millennium Films, declined comment on the case.

Kun Liu, 26, was a native of Beijing and his parents are suing for funeral and burial expenses as well as "the loss of society, love, comfort, attention, services and support" of their son. They claim the filmmakers and Stahelski "negligently and carelessly failed to provide adequate protection from hard to the participants of the stunts."

"The Expendables 2" stars Sylvester Stallone, Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger and is due to be released in the United States on Aug. 3.

Bulgarian authorities at the time reported another stuntman was seriously injured during the explosion that killed Kun Liu.