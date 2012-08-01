Summit Entertainment isn't sweating Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson's real-life drama -- and, come hell or high water or even a breakup, the Twilight Saga will go out with a bang this fall.

The studio behind the blockbuster Twilight franchise which made Stewart, 22, and Pattinson, 26, superstars -- and sparked their epic offscreen romance -- released a statement on Wednesday, a week after Us Weekly broke news of Stewart's fling with married director Rupert Sanders.

Summit's president of worldwide marketing Nancy Kirkpatrick told EW.com that the promotional blitz for The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn -- Part 2 the fifth and final Twilight film, will go on as planned.

"While it is studio policy not to comment on the personal lives of actors, Summit is moving full steam ahead and looking forward to this November's opening of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn -- Part 2," Kirkpatrick says. "We are confident that the film delivers amazing entertainment for our passionate fans and general audiences alike."

Regardless, fans are still wondering how Stewart and Pattinson will navigate worldwide red carpets and press junkets following Stewart's shocking affair. At the moment, a devastated Pattinson is sequestered at the $7 million Ojai, Calif. ranch lent by his pal Reese Witherspoon -- where's he's mulling his next step and largely ignoring texts and phone calls from a "despondent" Stewart, sources tell the new Us Weekly.

"She's dying to save the relationship. It's the only thing she cares about," a Stewart source tells Us.

