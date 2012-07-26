Without dad Tom Cruise and his private helicopter in town, Suri Cruise and mom Katie Holmes are left to their own devices to make their way around New York City.

On Wednesday, the adorable mother-daughter duo hailed an NYC yellow taxi cab to head to a local ice cream shop for a sweet treat, just one day after they returned from an extended weekend in Holmes' Toledo, Ohio hometown.

Normally accustomed to taking private jets and helicopters when she travels, young Suri, 6, and her mom, 33, flew commercial and enjoyed girl time at a mall and local country club's pool while in Toledo, where Holmes' parents stil live.

Given primary custody of Suri in her July 9 divorce settlement with husband of five years Cruise, 50, Holmes is relishing her new life as a single mom. In the time since her split, Holmes moved into her own leased $12,500-a-month- apartment, and adoringly bonded with her daughter at Big Apple hangouts including Suri's Chelsea Piers gymnastics studio, kid-friendly eatery Alice's Teacup and the Central Park Zoo.

"Katie wants to really become a parent and start teaching her strong discipline," an insider tells Us Weekly. "Suri's life is going to change."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Suri Cruise Takes a Cab With Mom Katie Holmes in NYC!