Entertainment Tonight -- The singing sensation Susan Boyle and the man who judges her on "Britain's Got Talent," Simon Cowell, are coming on Oprah Winfrey's show for a special episode.

In an episode titled "The Oprah Winfrey Show: The World's Got Talent," Simon will address the rumors of him leaving "American Idol," while Susan welcomes cameras into her home in Scotland for her debut appearance on Oprah's program.

In addition to Susan, Simon will also debut artists from around the world that he calls "the next big thing."

The musical episode of Oprah will air Monday, May 11.