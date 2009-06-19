Susan Boyle pulled out of another "Britain's Got Talent" concert last night.

The reason? The YouTube sensation apparently had a fit over her cat, Pebbles, according to the UK Mirror .

"She kept shouting, 'I want my cat! I need my cat!' I think people felt sorry for her as she was clearly unhappy," a witness tells the paper, which reports she yelled from a balcony overlooking a Liverpool hotel atrium.

Boyle lives with Pebbles in Scotland. She also asked for her kitty outside the Priory Rehab clinic, which she briefly checked into after losing the British talent competition.

A "Britain's Got Talent" spokesman said yesterday: "She's just tired. She's going back to London for a sleep and a bit of rest."

Boyle also pulled out of a Manchester concert last week after doctors advised her to rest.

