Sweaty, Horny and Hungry: Pregnant Jessica Simpson's Top TMI Moments

Jessica Simpson has embraced her pregnancy with the same guileless enthusiasm that we've come to expect from her. She's eager to share her hopes, fears, cravings and bodily functions with the entire world. It's the reason we love her, and the reason we sometimes smack our head against our palm when she opens her mouth. So, as we wait (and wait and wait) for the stork to bring Jessica the pink-themed fruit of fiancé Eric Johnson's loins, here are some of the most outrageous overshares from what feels like her marathon pregnancy ...