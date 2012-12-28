Swift and Gomez reportedly enjoy double-date ski trip

Entertainment Tonight

Best friends Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez reportedly put their romantic relationships to the test out on the slopes during a Park City, Utah double-date trip earlier this month.

Swift, 22, and One Direction heartthrob Harry Styles, 18, along with Gomez, 20, and her on-again, off-again beau Justin Bieber, 18, were spotted at the Canyons resort for an athletic pre-Christmas weekend, People.com reports, citing no sources. Gomez posted a silly Instagram pic of her and Swift in the back of a car on Dec. 16.

While in Park City, Styles and Swift hit the slopes on skis while Bieber snowboarded down the mountain. Gomez was reportedly not so adventurous, taking a ski lesson first. The couples are said to have kept cozy at The Colony's rental homes. Swift and her new boyfriend were also supposedly seen having lunch at Red Pine Lodge.

