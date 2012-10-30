NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift's new album is called "Red," but its true color is a brilliant platinum. The 22-year-old sold 1.2 million copies of her latest album in its first week — the largest sales week for any album in a decade.

Nielsen SoundScan confirmed the sales Tuesday night. "Red" marks Swift's second straight album to sell more than 1 million in its first week; "Speak Now," her third album, sold a little over 1 million when it was released in 2010. She's the only woman to have two albums sell more than 1 million copies each in its first week.

The only other act to do so was 'N Sync.

Swift tweeted to her fans Tuesday night: "Thanks a million."

