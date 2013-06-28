What do you get the guy who already has everything? "Buy U a Drank" rapper T-Pain is still stumped over what to get pal Kanye West's newborn daughter North West as a baby gift because, as he tells Us Weekly, West is "not couth."

"Kanye is much richer than me so I'm not even going to try [getting him and Kim Kardashian a gift]," he told Us at the premiere of The Kevin Hart Experience in Los Angeles on Thursday. "Kanye has no couth when it comes to things like that, so when you bring him something, he'd be like, 'What the f--k is this?'"

"You don't want to be that person because he'll make a big scene about that," he continued. "You don't want that."

Something the new dad will likely purchase for his little girl, T-Pain joked, are a pair of "some golden shoes, some golden booties."

About five weeks ahead of schedule, West, 36, and Kardashian, 32, welcomed their first child together on June 15, and according to T-Pain, the outspoken "Yeezus" rapper will be a "great" father.

"I think it's gonna be good," T-Pain told Us. "I think he's going to be great. If he has the child around enough -- and I don't know how that works with flights and stuff -- but he'll figure it out."

Sources tell Us that when West launches his world tour this fall, both Kardashian and North will be joining him as he hops from city to city. "Yes, it's true," a source confirmed to Us. "This was always the plan."

