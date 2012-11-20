TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwanese actress Ivy Chen says she was hardly able to contain her excitement when she found out she had received her first Golden Horse nomination.

Chen was nominated for best supporting actress for her role in the box office hit "Love," in which she plays a lost, young girl who becomes impregnated by her best friend's boyfriend.

The 30-year-old star says that when she heard she was nominated, she "wanted to scream."

As Chen looks forward to Saturday's ceremony in the Taiwanese city of Ilan for the Golden Horse Awards, which honor Mandarin-language films, she says she'll probably control her diet to get ready to show off her best asset, which she says with a giggle is "my face."