No more guessing! Tamar Braxton shared a sweet Instagram post on Sunday, June 16, finally revealing the baby name of she and Vincent Herbert's newborn: Logan Vincent Herbert.

Posting an adorable picture of Herbert's hand intertwined with their new bundle of joy, Braxton wrote, "Happy Father's Day to the love of my life, my best friend, my husband Vincent Herbert! Our son Logan Vincent Herbert & I are proud to share this day with you!! We love you soooooo much!!"

The "Love and War" singer first announced that she had given birth on Thursday, June 6. Posting a picture of three blue teddy bears surrounded by balloons, Braxton wrote, "He's here!"

The parents, who wed in 2008 and currently star in the WE tv show, Tamar & Vince, a spinoff of Braxton Family Values, told Us Weekly in May how excited they were to be first-time parents.

"I'm looking forward to being a great father," said 43-year-old Herbert, a record executive.

The R&B diva, 36, said she was going to lean on her famous siblings for their parenting advice.

"I think the one that sticks out the most is be the best mom you can be and always focus on your family first," she shared.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Tamar Braxton Baby Name: Star Announces Baby Boy's Name