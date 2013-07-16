Hasn't Tamra Barney ever seen Dumb & Dumber or A Christmas Story? In the July 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Barney, 45, got her tongue stuck to a wall of ice while visiting a negative-26-degree vodka ice bar during the cast's vacation in Canada.

"Put your tongue on the ice and see what happens!" Vicki Gunvalson joked to Barney, Lydia McLaughlin, Gretchen Rossi and Alexis Bellino.

Though the other ladies seem to understand that Gunvalson was only kidding, Barney actually listened and touched her tongue to the ice, immediately getting it stuck! After first trying to free Barney's tongue by pouring vodka on it, the ladies' bartender rushed to get warm water.

"You freakin' idiot. Tamra, what are you thinking?" McLaughlin tells the camera. "She actually touched the ice!" Gunvalson said. "Lydia and I didn't. We just pretended we were going to do it."

Barney relived the surreal moment by watching the show on Monday. "Cracking up watching tongue on the wall," she tweeted. "It actually hurt and took about a week to feel normal."

"BTW pouring vodka on my tongue only made it worse!" Barney added. "Warm water got me unstuck." She also shared a close-up photo of injured tongue with caption, "Ouch!"

In Bellino's blog on Bravo, the mother-of-three thanked her frenemy Barney for teaching her children a valuable lesson. "That was a very scary moment for all of us. However, in the end I thanked Tamra for making the night memorable," she wrote. "I now had a souvenir photo to take home to my children as the first person mommy ever knew to do this. The good news is my children will never make that mistake now because the photo scared them a little, as well as made them laugh."

Watch Barney get her tongue stuck to ice in the video above.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Tamra Barney Gets Tongue Stuck to Ice on Real Housewives