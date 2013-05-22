Tamra Barney's married life is about to get real. The Real Housewives of Orange County star is set to get her own Bravo spinoff show about her upcoming wedding to fiance Eddie Judge, she confirmed via Twitter on Wednesday, May 22.

"I'm so excited to share my wedding with the viewers," Barney tells Us Weekly exclusively. "They watched every transition I've made and am happy to be giving the opportunity to share our wedding too. My days right now are insane, planning a wedding, filming, running C.U.T Fitness, 'Sweating for the wedding' and most importantly, being a Mommy. I couldn't be happier and am thankful to have found Eddie!" The spouses-to-be also shared with Us an exclusive photo, in which Barney preps for her big day by donning a gorgeous bridal gown, as her tux-clad man holds her.

Via Twitter, Barney joked that she and fiance Judge need help naming their new reality project. "Can you help us with the name?" (Among the many titles she jokingly suggested were "Sweating 4 the Wedding," "Tamra & Eddie Are Finally Ready," and "Third Time's a Charm.")

The reality TV pair, who have been dating for more than three years, recently celebrated their impending summer nuptials in a joint bachelor and bachelorette party in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 18.

Barney, 45, wore a gold Victoria's Secret cover-up over a black bikini, while Judge, 40, flexed his muscles and goofed off in a pair of black swim trunks. Also along for the trip: Real Housewives costars Heather and Terry Dubrow, as well as Chelsea Lately comedienne Heather McDonald. (Barney's other costars -- Vicki Gunvalson, Lydia McLaughlin, Alexis Bellino, and Gretchen Rossi -- were noticeably absent from the festivities.)

Earlier this month, Barney told Us Weekly that she's hoping to walk down the aisle twice with Judge. "[We're] thinking about having two weddings," she said at the Wines By Wives launch party in Hollywood on May 8. "We're thinking about maybe going to Mexico with the kids and [our parents]...and then coming home and having a big fabulous wedding for hundreds of people."

It will be the third marriage for the mother of four, who divorced second husband Simon Barney back in 2011. Fellow Housewives Bethenny Frankel, Kim Zolciak and NeNe Leakes (come this fall) have all similarly starred in their own wedding spinoffs.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Tamra Barney of Real Housewives of OC Gets Wedding Spinoff: Engagement Dress Pic!