Coco acts a weather reporter, Michelle Duggar gets a makeover, and Taylor Lautner promotes Twilight: See what Us Weekly's preferred partners are buzzing about in this Thursday's roundup!

How realistic is Homeland? Find out what an intelligence expert says of the hit Showtime thriller. (The Daily Beast)

Such a tease! Taylor Lautner confirms there is "twist" in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno Wednesday. (Just Jared)

Whoa! See Michelle Duggar's dramatic hair makeover. (ET Online)

Cowboy cutie! Rachel Zoe dressed her son Skyler up as a little cowboy for Halloween. (PopSugar)

More naked photos of 2 Broke Girls star Kat Dennings have surfaced again two years later. (Zap2It)

Prepare to say farewell, Upper East Siders. Gossip Girl's finale episode is scheduled for Dec. 17. (Vulture)

Viral video: Watch Ice-T's wife Coco document Hurricane Sandy's destruction from her New Jersey apartment. (toofab)

Red carpet perfection! Take a look at Marion Cotillard's best Dior fashion looks. (Fashionista)

