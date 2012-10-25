Taylor Swift, Conor Kennedy split, source says

Us Weekly

Let the songwriting begin.

After an intense couple months of dating, Taylor Swift and Conor Kennedy have broken up, a close friend of the country singer tells Us Weekly.

"They quietly parted ways a while ago," the friend explains of the "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" crooner, 22, and the high school senior, 18. "It was just a distance thing. No hard feelings. They're fine."

First spotted with the six-time Grammy winner at the Kennedy family compound in Hyannisport, Mass., in July, Conor is the son of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the late Mary Kennedy.

But despite Swift's speedy summertime bond with her new man and his brood, the romance had to take a backseat to Swift's work duties. (Her new album, "Red," was just released this week with record-breaking sales and widespread critical acclaim.)

"It's been over a month since they've even seen each other," the friend explains. "With her promotion for 'Red,' she has no time off until the end of the year."

Swift's other ex-boyfriends include Jake Gyllenhaal, Joe Jonas, Taylor Lautner and Cory Monteith.

