Taylor Swift may have split from Conor Kennedy in October, but she's still tight with her ex's extended family. In fact, Conor's relatives -- including his father, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. -- lauded his ex for her activism work at a Dec. 3 awards dinner.

Presented with the Ripple of Hope Award from the RFK Center for Justice and Human Rights, Swift, 22, was praised for her commitment to social change. The singer accepted the award as Conor's family members, including RFK Jr.'s sisters Kerry and Rory Kennedy looked on. Swift's pal Dianna Agron, Cheryl Hines and Trevor Donovan were also in attendance at the New York City event.

As Patrick Kennedy explains, Swift and Conor may no longer be an item, but the singer is still thought of highly among the political family. "Taylor is a friend of the family and still is," Conor's uncle told Us Weekly Monday. "To speak for my Aunt Ethel and the whole family, that friendship and her support for Robert Kennedy's legacy is something that we're very grateful for."

In the months since parting ways with high school senior Conor, 18, the "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" crooner has already moved on with a new high-profile flame: One Direction's Harry Styles. First flirting on the X Factor set in November, Swift and Styles, 18, recently met up for a date Dec. 2 at New York City's Central Park Zoo.

Though the couple have played coy as to their relationship status, a source close to the singer tells Us the singer is looking for love with the One Direction hunk. Says the insider: "She doesn't want to be single."

