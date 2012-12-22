Taylor Swift and Harry Styles have taken their romance to new heights -- mountainous ones, in fact.

The country superstar, 23, and her teen idol boyfriend, 18 escaped to Canyons Resort in Park City, Utah, this weekend for a little pre-Christmas skiing vacation. And though the weather there is hovering right above freezing, the couple's relationship has never been hotter.

Sources tell Us Weekly that the lovebirds have been enjoying some quality time together both on and off the slopes. On Friday, Dec. 21, the pair had dinner with friends at Grappa, where an onlooker says they "looked happy and in love."

(Incidentally, Swift's pal Selena Gomez was also reportedly at the resort with rumored on-again boyfriend Justin Bieber, but the BFFs were not photographed together.)

The trip comes just a few days after the "Red" singer and the One Direction boy bander were spotted at a Los Angeles tattoo parlor, where Swift watched Styles get some new art on his bicep.

"Harry and Taylor seem to be very close friends," tattoo artist Freddy Negrete told Us. "Taylor was enjoying her first experience in a tattoo parlor while Harry got some new ink. They're great people, having a good time. Tattoos are always fun."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles Look "Happy and in Love" Skiing in Utah