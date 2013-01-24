Taylor Swift had a very special lunch date this past weekend. The "Red" singer, 23, sat down for a memorable meal with 17-year-old fan Kayla Kincannon on Saturday, Jan. 19, and the pair had an "enchanted" time, Kincannon later tweeted.

Kincannon, who has been battling brain cancer since May 2011, dined with Swift and her mother Andrea in Nashville after campaigning to meet the singer in a social media push since December.

"Can not believe I just had lunch w @taylorswift13 today, I was enchanted to meet you!" the high schooler tweeted at Swift shortly after their meeting.

The Michigan native has bravely fought the disease since discovering a tumor about the size of a golf ball on her brain in November 2011. Late last year, her friends and family came together to launch a social media campaign to get Swift to meet with one of her biggest fans by tweeting, posting updates on Facebook and emailing everyone they could reach in the music industry.

The result? An "awesome" two-hour lunch with the country singer, Kayla's dad Brad wrote on his daughter's blog.

"This was no quick meet and greet photo opp. We sat and talked to Taylor and her mom for two hours, had lunch and Kayla received a gift basket, then she signed pictures," dad Brad Kincannon wrote about the event.

"She is the sweetest, most down to earth person I have ever met!" Brad continued. "This was more than we ever expected! I'm so thankful to team Kayla, news, and everyone who made her dream come true! This was the best day ever for her and all of us!"

Find out more about about Kayla's brave fight at her website.

