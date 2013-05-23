Don't hold back, Tay! After Monday's hysterical, viral GIF of Taylor Swift sticking her tongue out as her BFF Selena Gomez kissed her on-and-off-again love Justin Bieber at the Billboard Music Awards, it's becoming more and more clear just how the "22" singer really feels about the Biebs.

Asked by Access Hollywood after the awards show what she and Gomez, 20 were whispering to each other while Bieber, 19 accepted two of his awards (during one, the "Take You" singer was met with boos from the audience), Swift, 23, was quick to answer.

PHOTOS: What the stars wore to the 2013 Billboard Awards

"Ohhh, you do not want to know!" she said, shaking her head and looking down at the floor. "You do not want to open that can of worms. Especially tonight."

When the reporter then suggested that Swift should write a song about it, she laughed before adding, "No it's not [me] … I'm fine!"

The country singer's comments come after a night full of Swift subtly hinting that she was no longer a fan of Gomez's former love. It seems that Swift, who used to openly share a friendship with Bieber (during her April 2011 concert in LA, she brought out Bieber to sing "Baby" with him and most recently, he Punk'd her on the March 2012 episode of the MTV show), has placed herself on Team Gomez indefinitely.

PHOTOS: Justin and Selena: the way they were

Case in point? Asked in the press room at the Billboard Awards on what she thought of Bieber winning the Milestone Award (which she also was nominated for), she skipped answering, instead asking, "Can we have another question?"

On the other hand, Swift was all smiles when talking about enjoying the show with Gomez, as the two were seen dancing throughout the night, especially during Jennifer Lopez's performance.

"It's so much more fun when she's here!" Swift explained.

PHOTOS: Tay's love life

Gomez and Bieber broke up in January but have reunited affectionately several times since.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Taylor Swift Hints She Disapproves of Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez Romance