Moves like Jagger! Taylor Swift joined Mick Jagger on stage for a duet at the Rolling Stones concert in Chicago on Monday, June 3.

Wearing a sexy little black jumpsuit with her long blonde locks styled down, Swift, 23, showed off her dance moves while singing "As Tears Go By" with Jagger, 69. A version of the classic rock ballad -- written by Jagger, Keith Richards, and their manager Andrew Long Oldham -- was first released by British singer Marianne Faithfull, Jagger's then-girlfriend, in 1964, and the Stones a year later.

Swift shared a picture of herself dancing with Jagger on stage and tweeted, "Filing this under 'never in my wildest dreams.' Thank you Rolling Stones for inviting me to Chicago to sing with you."

The "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" singer also posted a photo of herself sharing an embrace with Jagger. "Filing this under 'friends forver.' Mick Jagger."

Earlier last month, another pop princess, Katy Perry got to fulfill her teenage dream by performing with the Stones.

"Yes, I just did gyrated on Mick Jagger. What?!" she tweeted after the May 11 show. When a fan called her out on her poor grammar, Perry, 28, wrote back, "I noticed that. I guess I was too excited. Sorry mom."

