Call it the opposite of surprised face. Taylor Swift was not the winner at Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills -- where fellow music superstar Adele picked up the award for Best Original Song for "Skyfall," the James Bond blockbuster of the same name. Swift, 22, was up for the award for "Safe and Sound," her track from The Hunger Games.

PHOTOS: Inside all of the Globes parties!

Clad in Burberry, the British songstress, 24, was over the moon about her win, and gave thanks in her famous cockney accent. "Oh my god! Honestly, I'd come out for a night out with my friend," the Grammy winner, who gave birth to a son in October, said. "We're new mums, we've literally come for a night out. I was not expecting this. Thank you so much!"

PHOTOS: What all the stars wore

Watching from the audience, fellow superstar Swift, 22, gave a bitter-looking smirk as Adele continued. Clad in a Donna Karan Atelier taffeta gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, Swift struggled to muster a happy smile for her pop music peer. Following last week's People's Choice Awards, also in the L.A. area, the Globes were the country singer's second big event since sources confirmed her bitter split from One Direction's Harry Styles.

Adele, meanwhile, continued to charm the crowd. "Thanks so much for letting me be a part of your world," she said. "We've been pissing ourselves laughing!"

PHOTOS: Top beauty and style trends from the Globes

Swift was called out at another point in the ceremony, when co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler told the star to "stay away from Michael J. Fox's son," Sam, the year's Mr. Golden Globes. "She needs some me time to learn about herself," Fey quipped.

Watch Swift's reaction to Adele now!

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Taylor Swift Loses to Adele at Golden Globes: Watch Her Reaction