Everyone knows Taylor Swift's romances provide her with plenty of musical material. But what's the secret to her sartorial success?

Sticking to what she knows works for her, she tells Us Weekly. When she gets dressed, that means classic pieces like flirty A-line dresses, boatneck tees and oversized, Jackie O.-inspired sunglasses.

"I think I've realized that in music and style, the classics always ring true," the "I Knew You Were Trouble" songstress, 22, tells Us. "Fads come and go, but I love looking at fashion 50 years ago for inspiration."

When it came time to shoot images for her mega-successful new album, Red, "the photographer Sarah Barlow, who's a friend of mine in Nashville, said, 'Why don't we just shoot you in what you've been wearing in your daily life lately?'"

Adds Swift, "It was a choice that determined the style of the shoot and really made the pictures true to me."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Taylor Swift on Her Fashion Inspirations: "The Classics Always Ring True"