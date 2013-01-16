What rhymes with "Harry Styles"? Taylor Swift's most recent album, Red, is still topping charts and flying off digital shelves -- but it appears the "I Knew You Were Trouble" singer is already hard at work on the next big thing. On Tuesday, Jan. 15, the 23-year-old Instagrammed a picture of herself in the middle of what looked to be the songwriting process.

"Somewhere in LA..." she wrote alongside the snapshot, which showed the newly single star strumming a guitar and jotting down notes on a pad of paper in her lap. Might some of those notes be inspired by a certain One Direction boy-bander?

It's definitely possible. Swift split from her 18-year-old British beau just two weeks ago, during a vacation to the British Virgin Islands. And she's been very vocal in the past about the fact that she finds inspiration for new material in old relationships. (Among her famous ex-flames: John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal, Taylor Lautner, Conor Kennedy, and Joe Jonas.)

"I've always lived by the theory that if a guy doesn't want me to write a bad song about him, he won't do bad things," she told Us Weekly in 2010. "And he shouldn't, you know?"

Styles, it seems, failed to heed that advice. "They had a fight," an insider told Us of the couple, who first stepped out together in November 2012. "[Harry] said something he shouldn't have...This [breakup] is definitely going to be for good."

A few days after their relationship-ending argument, the Grammy-winning songwriter shared this cryptic tweet: "Back in the studio. Uh oh..."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Taylor Swift Shares Picture of Herself Back in the Studio After Harry Styles Split