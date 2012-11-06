London (AP) — Taylor Swift says the response to her latest album, "Red," has been "unbelievable."

The American singer was speaking at Westfield London shopping mall Tuesday, where she was switching on the Christmas lights.

Speaking after the big moment, Swift said: "I had hoped that my fans would get what I was doing there — that they would embrace it. And the fact that they celebrated that and 1.2 million of them went out and bought it the first week and it became my first U.K. No. 1 album, it is absolutely unbelievable."

The Grammy-winner rewarded her British fans at the event by performing songs including her hit from the album, "We Are Never Getting Back Together."