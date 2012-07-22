Young Hollywood stepped up its game at the Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, Calif. July 22.

Birthday girl and "Hit the Lights" singer Selena Gomez, 20, brightened up in a Dsquared2 dress, which she paired with Herve Leger heels. Her pal and the evening's co-host, Demi Lovato, 19, looked fashion-forward in a Falguni + Shane Peacock mini.

Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev, 23, looked glamorous in a J. Mendel dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, a Kotur clutch and Coomi jewelry. Her costar Kat Graham, 22, wore an eye-catching Mara Hoffman open-back column dress and Gio Diev pumps, while The Vampire Diaries' Candice Accola, 25, chose a yellow 3.1 Phillip Lim dress.

PHOTOS: TEEN CHOICE AWARDS 2012 RED CARPET

Other stars who turned heads include The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2's Nikki Reed (in Contrarian New York), Pretty Little Liars' Shay Mitchell (in Donna Karan Atelier), "Both of Us" singer Taylor Swift (in Marcia Lucia Hohan), New Girl's Zooey Deschanel (in Monique Lhuillier), Glee's Lea Michele (in Atelier Versace) and "Call Me Maybe" singer Carly Rae Jepsen (in Lisa Ho).

To see what more stars wore -- including Lucy Hale, Victoria Justice, Holland Roden, Chelsea Kane and Hayden Panettierre -- check out the Teen Choice Awards 2012 gallery now!

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Teen Choice Awards 2012: What the Stars Wore