As she exclusively revealed to Us Weekly on Oct. 23, Teen Mom 2's Leah Calvert is expecting her third child -- her first baby with new husband Jeremy Calvert -- and when MTV's series premieres in November, viewers will find out just what her twins daughters think of the news.

"Mommy's going to have another baby!" she explains to Ali and Aleeah in this exclusive preview of Teen Mom 2's third season. The girls' father is Calvert's ex-husband, Corey Simms, who appears this season and still pines for his wife of six months, 20. (The reality star wed Calvert, 23, in April 2012, one year after marrying -- and divorcing -- Simms.)

As Calvert celebrates her expanding family, her Teen Mom 2 costar, Jenelle Evans, questions the paternity of her son, Jace, 2. "I don't even know if Andrew is Jace's father," Evans -- on again with her troublemaker beau Keiffer Delp -- admits before bringing her little boy to get a DNA test.

As the teaser trailer shows, Evans' baby daddy woes aren't the only drama she's dealing with this season. In one emotional scene, Evans' mother, Barbara, kicks her daughter out of the house as her grandson screams for his mother. "What kind of mom are you that your kid is going to see you in jail?!" Barbara implores Jenelle, who worries about being put behind bars after violating her probation by failing a drug test. "I'm such a f--k up," the reality star admits.

For much more of what to expect this season on Teen Mom 2 -- including the latest on costars Kailyn Lowry and Chelsea Houska -- watch the full trailer above now.

Teen Mom 2 premieres on a new night, Monday, Nov. 12 at 10 p.m. (EST) on MTV.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Teen Mom 2: Leah Messer Tells Her Twin Girls She's Pregnant in Emotional Preview