Here we go, again! Another "Teen Mom" star is in rehab, but it's not for what you might think.

"Teen Mom 2" star Leah Messer checked into a 30-day program, Us Weekly confirms.

Though the star admitted in a clip for the new season of the hit MTV show that she has "been accused of being an unfit mother, abusing drugs," a source close to the reality-TV mom says that she's receiving treatment for depression and stress instead. Reports also claim that Leah may be able to check out earlier from rehab than her initial June release date.

Leah's stint in rehab follows rumors of an impending split with her current husband, Jeremey Calvert, who she shares a daughter, Addie, with. The reality-TV mom also has twin daughters, Ali and Aleeah, with her former husband Corey Simms.

