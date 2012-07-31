When fan favorite Teen Mom star Catelynn Lowell swaps vows with boyfriend of eight years Tyler Baltierra next year, she's sure to do it in high style.

"When I found my dress I just started bawling and knew it was it," Lowell, 20, tells Us Weekly of what she'll wear on her big day -- July 13, 2013 -- which falls two days before the July 15 anniversary of her first date with Baltierra, 20.

Setting the date for their "I dos" may have been easy, but picking a venue was much more of a challenge. "I wanted to get married in a castle," Baltierra explains. "It's different and unique. But Catelynn wanted a traditional church thing." So the couple compromised, and will swap vows at Olde World Canterbury Village, a 21-acre historical landmark in Lake Orion, Mich.

Says Baltierra, "There's a castle, but also an old barn that they turned into a chapel. It's a really majestic place." And after the parents to Carly, 3, exchange vows (which they'll write themselves), Lowell says, "everyone can literally walk from the chapel to our reception!"

For much more on Lowell and Baltierra's upcoming nuptials -- including which Teen Mom stars they'll invite and if daughter Carly will be involved in the ceremony -- watch the video above now.

Teen Mom airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. (EST) on MTV.

