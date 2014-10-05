That didn't take long.

Three days after she was sentenced to prison time for her role in a mail-, wire- and bankruptcy-fraud scheme along with her husband, Teresa Giudice has stepped back into the spotlight.

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star, who was ordered to surrender in January to face a 15-month federal prison term, was seen heading into Bravo's studios in New York City on Oct. 5 to tape a "RHONJ" reunion special, People reports.

On her way inside -- her husband Joe Giudice, 43, arrived separately later -- Teresa, 42, told a reporter from the magazine that she was doing "okay" following her sentencing. But a source admitted to People that Teresa's just putting on a brave face. "She's not doing well," the source told the magazine.

The normally outspoken mother-of-four, 42, wasn't acting like herself inside the taping either. "Normally at a thing like this, she would be on fire," an onlooker inside the reunion taping told People. "But it's quiet. Everyone is being a little more cordial."

Although they've put on a united front in public so far despite years of ups and downs, Teresa and Joe -- who faces a 41-month prison term for his role in the fraud scheme -- are having problems behind-the-scenes, reports Radar Online.

Inside the courtroom at their Oct. 2 sentencing, "They were so distant," a source told Radar. "They barely interacted or even looked at each other."

Teresa was shocked when she got what she considered to be such a harsh sentence, the source added. "Joe had promised Teresa that he would … tell the court he was responsible for everything," the source told Radar Online. "Yet he didn't live up to the promise. Instead, his lawyer said Joe needed to go to rehab for a problem with alcohol! Teresa is just stunned. This isn't the man she married."

Before the "RHONJ" reunion taping, Teresa and Joe sat down for their first post-sentencing interview with Andy Cohen on Oct. 3. That interview, "Watch What Happens Live: One-on-One With Teresa and Joe," will air on Monday, Oct. 6, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.