Though Teresa Giudice's "nerves were shot" upon receiving the news of she and her husband Joe's prison sentences, their eldest daughter Gia, 13, seems to be the family rock, as she is putting on a brave face for her parents.

"She was like, 'It's going to be okay,'" Teresa revealed to Andy Cohen during an interview on a "Watch What Happens Live" special recording the day after their court hearing and airing Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. on ET and Bravo.

"She was being strong for me, I could tell," Teresa, who will serve a 15-month jail sentence, added. "She said, 'Mommy, don't worry about it. I'll be there. I'll help Daddy with the girls.'" As she broke out in tears, Teresa said, "Oh my God, my heart broke when she said that."

Concerned that she won't be able to be there for her four daughters everyday while she is serving her prison sentence, Teresa told Andy Cohen, "My husband is a great father, great husband, but I do everything with my daughters. I drive them everywhere. I'm old school. I said to my husband, 'All you have to do is please take care of our daughters. That's all I ask. You have to do what I do.'"

Teresa will serve her jail sentence first and Joe will follow. Joe is ordered to serve 41 months in jail and pay $414,000 in restitutions. Teresa must turn herself in by Jan. 5. The judge agreed to stagger the sentences so that their daughters will not be parentless.

Their charges are a result of Teresa and Joe earning more than $5 million from fraudulent behavior. A 39-count indictment was filed in July 2013 that included bank fraud, mail and wire fraud and bankruptcy fraud. Joe was accused of failing to file his taxes from 2004-2008. And they pleaded guilty to the charges in March 2014.

