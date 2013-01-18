Drama, drama, drama. There's never a dull moment at the Malibu Bachelor house, and in a preview clip from next Monday, Jan. 21's episode, it appears as though even waiting for Sean Lowe between dates can lead to disaster.

Tierra, the 24-year-old leasing consultant who infamously received the first rose just minutes after meeting Sean during the season premiere, has already been pegged as the Courtney Robertson of the season for her two-faced demeanor.

So it probably doesn't help matters that the Las Vegas native appears to stir up some more trouble at the house in the minute-long sneak peek.

"I'm in the kitchen waiting for Sean to come and we hear a big bang in the house," personal organizer AshLee says, trying to hide her annoyance. "Tierra took a big fall and she just looks totally out of it. I just pray and hope that she's okay."

Just moments later, a pink shirt-wearing Sean bounds into the Bachelor house to pick up AshLee for her one-on-one date and notices a strange quiet about the mansion.

He finally spots Tierra huddled on the staircase with two TV cameras trained on her.

"You okay?" he asks. Tierra doesn't respond, only continuing to rock and forth with her head in her hands.

"I get into the house and apparently seconds before I walked in, Tierra fell down the stairs and hit her head," he explains to cameras. "I'm trying to talk to her and make sure that she's okay, but she's really not responding."

"She might have a concussion," he concludes, addressing the cameramen. "My first thought is we might need to get her to a hospital."

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. Watch the clip now!

