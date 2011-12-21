Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Gosling and Robert Pattinson are among Hollywood's hottest guys, but even these leading men need to tend to their eyebrows once in awhile to maintain a well-groomed, red carpet-ready appearance.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's bearded men before and after

In the video above, celebrity hairstylist Diana Schmidtke demonstrates the best way to trim and shape a man's brows and shares her insider tips.

PHOTOS: Ryan Reynold's hottness evolution

Check out mitchtheman.com for more great men's grooming products and advice.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly