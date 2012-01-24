NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- "The Boss" has been added to this year's New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival lineup.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform on Sunday, April 29. It'll be Springsteen's first Jazz Fest appearance since 2006, when he took the stage with his Seeger Sessions project less than a year after Hurricane Katrina devastated the area.

Eddie Vedder and rapper Mystikal also have been added to the lineup. They join a previously announced roster that includes the Eagles, a reunion of the Beach Boys, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Foo Fighters, Zac Brown Band and John Mayer, the Neville Brothers, Al Green and My Morning Jacket.

Hundreds of acts will perform on roughly a dozen stages over two weekends from April 27 through May 6.