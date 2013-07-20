The girl on fire is back! The new trailer for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, due in theaters Nov. 22, debuted at Comic-Con in San Diego, Calif., and fans of the trilogy get a sneak peek of what's to come for Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence), Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson), and Gale Hawthorne (Liam Hemsworth).

During the two minute trailer, District 12's Mellark and Everdeen are seen training for the Quarter Quell -- wherein 24 previous victors are forced to compete once more -- alongside their mentor Haymitch (Woody Harrelson). Besides action-packed scenes, viewers also get a first look at the romantic connection (and the long-awaited kiss!) between Everdeen and Hawthorne in the trailer.

New cast members for the upcoming film include Sam Claflin as Finnick Odair, Jena Malone as Johanna Mason, Philip Seymour Hoffman as Plutarch Heavensbee, Jeffrey Wright as Beetee, and Amanda Plummer as Wiress.

Returning cast members also include Elizabeth Banks as Effie Trinket, Lenny Kravitz as Cinna, Stanley Tucci as Caesar Flickerman, Donald Sutherland as President Snow, and Willow Shields as Primrose Everdeen.

The trilogy, based on Suzanne Collin's best-selling books, has two more films left after Catching Fire hits theaters: Mockingjay - Part 1 will be out in 2014 with Mockingjay - Part 2 due in 2015.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: The Hunger Games: Catching Fire Trailer Premieres