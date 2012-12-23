Eric Ladin and his wife have even more to celebrate this holiday season: they're officially parents!

The Killing star's spouse Katy gave birth to a son, Maxfield David, on Friday, Dec. 21, the proud papa, 34, announced on Twitter Saturday.

"Wow! The last 24 hours have been the best of my life. Forever changed, I am now a father [to] Maxfield David Ladin," the actor wrote, sharing a precious portrait of his first child with the stylist and fashion designer.

Best known for his role on AMC's The Killing, the new dad has also appeared on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, as well as Suits and Justified.

