Rourke_sd1210803 Rourke_sd1210803
Retna Digital
Retna Digital

The Wrestler star Mickey Rourke is ready to take it to the mat. For real! He's agreed to participate in Wrestlemania's 25th anniversary. Here's hoping for a Rourke-style smackdown of Rowdy Roddy Piper. (Perez Hilton)

Were you among the thousands of Americans who admired Aretha Franklin's distinctive Inauguration hat? Well, you're in luck because a Los Angeles based designer is giving all Americans--not just the Queen of Soul--the chance to sport similarly ridiculous headwear for a paltry $179. (People)

Paul McCartney and Justin Timberlake are among the stars scheduled to perform at this year's Grammy's. How about a collaboration, kids? Maybe something off "Wings"? (People)

Country star Taylor Swift says that her guest appearance on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation---which has yet to air--was a life changing experience. Just one more reason for Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz to demand his and hers cameos. (People)