The Wrestler star Mickey Rourke is ready to take it to the mat. For real! He's agreed to participate in Wrestlemania's 25th anniversary. Here's hoping for a Rourke-style smackdown of Rowdy Roddy Piper. (Perez Hilton)

Were you among the thousands of Americans who admired Aretha Franklin's distinctive Inauguration hat? Well, you're in luck because a Los Angeles based designer is giving all Americans--not just the Queen of Soul--the chance to sport similarly ridiculous headwear for a paltry $179. (People)

Paul McCartney and Justin Timberlake are among the stars scheduled to perform at this year's Grammy's. How about a collaboration, kids? Maybe something off "Wings"? (People)

Country star Taylor Swift says that her guest appearance on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation---which has yet to air--was a life changing experience. Just one more reason for Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz to demand his and hers cameos. (People)