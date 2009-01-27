Star Magazine is reporting that Jennifer Aniston's presenting gig at the Oscars will outshine Brad and Angelina. Might she debut an engagement ring from crooner John Mayer? And, if so, might the Academy have to stage an intervention? (Star)

Drew Barrymore says she's thrilled to be single, since it means she's "not in the wrong relationship." Oh no she didn't just burn on the Mac guy. (US)

Lo Bosworth, handmaiden to Lauren Conrad and princess underminer on MTV's "The Hills," has a new gig -- hawking birth control in Canada. Is this the reality star equivalent of selling energy drinks in Japan? (Perez)

Lindsay Lohan's superthin appearance is fueling more rumors about her poor health. Dear Lindsay, please take care of yourself. We thought you were so lovely in "Mean Girls." We even endured "Herbie: Fully Loaded" because we thought you were so special. Thanks, America.

(MSN)

A Bahaman paramedic has been charged in the plot to extort John Travolta for $25 million. Tarino Lightbourn, 47, has pled not guilty to the charges. (People)