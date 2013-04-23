The Shortlist for April 23

Ben Affleck pledges to live on $1.50 a day in solidarity with anti-poverty campaign

Today, more than 1.4 billion people live on the equivalent of just $1.50 a day, according to the anti-poverty campaign Live Below the Line. In an effort to raise awareness about extreme poverty -- and funds to combat it, the group is asking people to try living on that small sum for five days, and Ben Affleck has already stepped up, committing to give the challenge a try.

Josh Groban, Sophia Bush, Debi Mazar and Hunter Biden are also reportedly joining the campaign, promising to make it at least one day if not more. "It's amazing how much we take for granted not having to live in hunger," says Groban, "and I am honored to have been asked to help spread the word about this eye-opening campaign again this year."

The campaign kicks off on April 26.