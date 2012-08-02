The Shortlist for Aug. 2

How Camila Alves Met Matthew McConaughey

"We met at Hyde, of all places." That's Camila Alves, who recently recalled the not-so-romantic way she met her future husband, Matthew McConaughey. Speaking to "Access Hollywood," she explained, "We had two interactions at the bar. The first interaction, I did not know who he was. At the time, he had a really long beard, and he had this Rasta hat. He was all covered up, and I didn't really realize who he was." But when his buddy Lance Armstrong came over to say "hello," she figured it out. "Lance came to talk to me," she continued. "You knew they were always together, so I'm like, 'OK, I'm outta here. I'm going to the other side of the room!'" Apparently, she didn't stay there. Alves and McConaughey, who wed earlier this summer, are expecting their third child together. (People)