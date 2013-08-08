The Shortlist for Aug. 8

rihanna funeral lawsuit ak-47 grill

Rihanna is armed to the teeth as she faces funeral lawsuit

After sharing a week's worth of sexy, uber-feminine photos taken during the Crop Over festival in Barbados, Rihanna went back to her Instagram namesake of BadGirlRiRi on Wednesday to share this photo of a gold AK-47 shaped grill wrapped ever so delicately around her top teeth. Maybe the return to toughness was a show of strength: The company that handled Rihanna's grandmother's funeral is suing the singer on grounds that she never coughed up payment for the entire bill, which TMZ reports was more than $150,000. Rihanna's rep has dismissed the claims, assuring TMZ that the singer paid the bill and blasting the allegations as "completely false." Her grandmother, Clara Brathwaite, died in June 2012.