The Shortlist for Jan. 17

Ryan Gosling: Muscles Are 'Pointless'

Hey, girl. Those muscles are just for show. We hate to make that Ryan Gosling crush of your worse, but in today's News of the Adorable, our favorite gangster downplayed his perfectly chiseled six-pack and pecs, telling Australia's Herald Sun, "Anyone can get those if they work at it. It's just a lot of exercising." Besides, he pointed out, "It's really quite pointless, because you go to a gym and you lift a heavy thing so a muscle grows, but the only thing the muscle can actually do is to lift that heavy thing." In the end, Ryan equates his rippling biceps with a goldfish, saying muscles are "like pets because they don't do anything useful. But you have to feed them and take care of them, otherwise they'll go away." (Zap2It)