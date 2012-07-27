The Shortlist for July 27

Justin Bieber's In-Flight Cussing Angers Other Passengers

Turns out "Baby" isn't Justin Bieber's only favorite four-letter word. Bieber and his entourage reportedly spent much of their recent 12-hour flight from New Zealand engaged in a profanity-laced shouting match. According to TMZ, the cursing got so bad -- and so loud -- on the plane that other passengers became infuriated. Finally, one woman approached the celebriteen and told him to "stop yelling curse words and using that kind of language on a plane. It's not appropriate." Way to keep it classy, Biebs. (TMZ)