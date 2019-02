Kim Kardashian's lips are still sealed on her baby's name

A story on VH1 on Tuesday claimed that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have named their newborn daughter Khrist, as a plug for his album, "Yeezus," which drops today. While we would barely bat an eye at a promotional baby name from these two, the item goes on to admit it was a joke. In fact, Kimye have yet to nail down a name for their little one, People reports. The new mom has said she planned to choose a name starting with "K," per her family tradition. But as a source tells the magazine, "Kim is being very protective of the baby and she says there is no official name."

InTouch, meanwhile, claims the couple is fighting over the name, with Kanye still pushing for North ... as in North West. "They're going to decide by today [Tuesday]," claims a source.

