The Shortlist for May 21

January Jones talks son's paternity

Playing her cards close to her chest as usual, January Jones was cautious about getting too candid for last weekend's New York Times profile. Asked -- again -- about the paternity of her nearly 2-year-old son, Xander, the "Mad men" star would only say, "That's my son's business. It's not the public's business." She explained her proclivity for privacy in terms shared with her by a certain Hollywood bad boy. "Jack Nicholson once told me: 'You should never give your personal life away, otherwise people will pick you apart. They'll never believe in your character,'" Jones recalled. "Women should have lots of secrets," she later said, mischievously. "It's our right to have secrets. Otherwise, what would we write in our memoirs?"