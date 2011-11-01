The Shortlist for Nov. 2

After their concert in Miami on Nov. 23, the Black Eyed Peas will be taking a break so that Fergie can get a family started in here. (Sorry, that was too easy.) "We have to respect Ferg. Ferg is our sister. She definitely wants to have a family, and we're happy for her," Taboo says of his 36-year-old bandmate. The singer has had her eye on the stork since last fall, when she told InTouch that starting a family is, "going to be a whole other chapter and a lot of fun!" She and hubby Josh Duhamel tied the knot in January 2009. (DailyMail)