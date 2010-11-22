The Shortlist for Nov. 23, 2010

By Jen Odell

Plans for Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's big day in early December are ramping up, with the ceremony reportedly slated to take place at Nicole's dad, Lionel Richie's Beverly Hills estate. The bride is expected to wear a vintage gown while her daughter, Harlow handles flower girl duties, and pal, Samantha Ronson, stands by her side as a bridesmaid. E! recently dismissed previous reports that Christina Aguilera would perform at the reception, having learned that the singer is likely to be too busy promoting "Burlesque" to make an appearance. (E!)