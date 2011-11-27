The Shortlist for Nov. 28

A series of nude sketches of Lady Gaga by Tony Bennett will appear in an upcoming issue of Vanity Fair, and despite her penchant for shunning underwear while wearing see-through ensembles, Lady G. says posing nude for Bennett wigged her out. "I walked in and said, 'Well Tony, here we are,' and I dropped my robe and I got into position," the Mother Monster revealed during "A Very Gaga Thanksgiving" on ABC Thursday. "I felt shy and thought, 'It's Tony Bennett, why am I naked?'" Tony, however, seemed pleased to be interacting with Gaga on a level beyond music, declaring, "I think as time goes on she might become America's Picasso." (DailyNews)