The Shortlist for Nov. 29

Report: Halle Berry Selling Home Where Aubry and Martinez Fought

The father of Halle Berry's daughter hit her fiance -- and now the mansion where it happened has hit the market. TMZ reports that the five-bedroom, Tuscan-style estate, where Berry's ex and husband-to-be brawled on Thanksgiving, has been listed for $15 million. It doesn't sound like she's too desperate to get away from the bad memories of what went down in her home's motor court just yet, however. Berry reportedly walked away from an $11 million offer. The pad, which previously belonged to Frankie Muniz, boasts 5,900 square feet, a large guesthouse, a pool and a spa. (TMZ)