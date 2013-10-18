The Shortlist for Oct. 18

olsen twins chanel couture full house

Mary-Kate and Ashley: We wore couture on 'Full House'

Next time you see Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in an eye-catching ensemble (a la the horse blanket and the men's big-and-tall sweater at left), you can thank Danny, Joey and Uncle Jesse. In an interview and twin-centric photoshoot with Net-a-Porter's Edit magazine, the pocketsize powerhouses behind The Row fashion label explain that their appreciation for clothes started on the set of "Full House."

"We'd be in six-hour fittings three times a week, because we had to wear 12 different outfits," says Ashley, who notes that most of their on-camera outfits were cut to fit from adult designs from the likes of Chanel and Marc Jacobs.

Adds MK, "We were designing clothes for ourselves as we were so petite. So I think that is when we became obsessed with fit, and now the obsession has become a profession."

And that profession has helped them avoid the most glaring aspects of the spotlight.

"We were nine months old when we started, so fame has always been part of our lives. There wasn't any weirdness where we decided that we wanted to be famous," says Ashley. "Then as we got older, we were very fortunate that we could hire and work with amazing people who want to protect us."